Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his heart is "absolutely fine" and he is "completely healthy" after undergoing tests in London.

The Gabon captain returned from the Africa Cup of Nations on medical grounds without playing a game after cardiac lesions were discovered when he underwent health checks.

Aubameyang had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 6 following Gabon's arrival in Yaounde.

The 32-year-old on Thursday stated that he is back in training after getting the all-clear.

He posted on Instagram: "I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I'm very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I'm completely healthy!!

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I'm already back at it."

Aubameyang has this week been linked with a loan move to Saudi club Al Nassr.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has not played for the Gunners since being stripped of the captaincy due to a breach of discipline last month.

Arteta said of his former skipper during a press conference on Wednesday: "He's in London and going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from Gabon about why he came back.

"So it's our obligation to make sure he's safe and in good condition. So far historically with what we've done with the player that's never been an issue."