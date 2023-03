Ghana beat Angola 1-0 and got their second win on matchday 3 of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying. Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game at minute 90+6' and gave the Black Stars a long-suffering victory.

These three points leave Ghana at the top of Group E with seven points, three more than Angola (2nd) and the Central African Republic (3rd). The group is completed by Madagascar, which only accumulates one point.