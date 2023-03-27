Angola draw 1-1 at home with Ghana March 28, 2023 01:49 10:39 min Angola and Ghana drew 1-1 on matchday 4 of Group E of the African Cup of Nations qualifying. Angola AFCON Ghana -Latest Videos 4:21 min Copa Sudamericana 2023 Group Stage Draw 4:30 min Copa Libertadores 2023 Group Stage Draw 8:08 min Nigeria struggle to retake the top spot in Group A 8:06 min Komi's acrobatic stunner fires Sudan past Gabon 8:02 min Algeria booked their place in AFCON 2023 10:39 min Angola draw 1-1 with Ghana 0:37 min Kehrer: Tuchel will be a success 1:27 min Dortmund given Schlotterbeck boost 1:02 min Chelsea losses 'due to sanctions' 0:36 min Gerrard discusses Kane future