ALIOU CISSE

Head Coach, Senegal

"The history between Burkina Faso and Senegal has shown that it is never easy against Burkina Faso. They are not an easy opponent to handle and to beat. Tomorrow we will play a big game. These are the kind of moments you want to experience as a coach or as a player. That's why we do this job. You have to stay calm and concentrated. Above all, you have to be collectively focused."

