Algeria continued their impressive run in the AFCON qualifiers with a commanding 1-2 triumph over Uganda. The hero of the match was none other than Mohamed El Amine Amoura, who showcased his goal-scoring prowess by bagging a brace. With their place in AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire already secured, this resounding victory further solidifies Algeria's status as the undeniable leader of their group.