The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations is set after groups and dates were determined in the draw. AFCON will be in Cameroon and 24 national teams will dispute it.

Cameroon, five-time tournament champs, will host Burkina Faso for the tournament and Group A-opener in Yaoundé on January 9, 2022. Ethiopia and Cap Verde round out Group A.

AFCON 2021 will be played in 2022 due to COVID-19 delays.

Group B includes Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Malawi.

Group C has Morocco Ghana, Comoros, and Gabon.

In Group D, Nigeria will meet Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Defending champs and natural favorites, Algeria, lead a loaded Group E that includes Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, and Ivory Coast,

Group F will see Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia.