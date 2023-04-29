Algeria starts AFCON U-17 with a victory April 29, 2023 22:17 11:16 min The U17 African Cup of Nations returns to Algeria for the second time in over a decade. Moslem Anatouf was responsible for scoring the first two goals of the African competition. algeria AFCON -Latest Videos 11:16 min Algeria starts AFCON U-17 with a victory 8:09 min Al-Ahly advances to Champions League semifinals 10:30 min Lille win keeps their European dream alive 8:01 min Fenerbahçe win 3-0 over Sivasspor but lose Valenci 4:35 min Enner Valencia was taken to hospital 11:00 min Konyaspor overcome adversity to defeat Trabzonspor 10:00 min Sundowns dominate to progress to semifinals 12:38 min Wydad clinch spot in Champions League semifinals 10:00 min Lyon is back in the race for Europe 11:26 min Alanyaspor triumph over struggling Ümraniyespor