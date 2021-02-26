AFCON U20: Top 10 Group Stage Goals February 26, 2021 15:45 5:24 min Relive the greatest goals from the thrilling group stage of 2021 AFCON U-20 CAF Soccer Highlights AFCON U20 -Latest Videos 0:44 min Preview: Levante vs. Athletic Club 5:24 min AFCON U20: Top 10 Group Stage Goals 0:28 min Koeman Will Not Vote In Barcelona Elections 12:31 min AFCON U20: Uganda Advance to Semifinals 3:02 min Preview: Villarreal vs. Atletico Madrid 1:12 min Leonardo Unsure Over Kean's PSG Future 11:06 min AFCON U20: Penalties Send Ghana Past Cameroon 2:08 min Kounde: Sevilla's Secret to Stopping Messi 1:03 min Boateng Nets Ghana Equalizer Against Cameroon 0:55 min Milla Breaks Deadlock For Cameroon Against Ghana