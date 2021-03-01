AFCON U20: Basangwa Fires Uganda Into Early Lead March 1, 2021 21:00 1:07 min Richard Basangwa scores in 4' to give the Young Hippos the upper hand over Tunisia in the AFCON U20 semifinal clash. Tunisia Uganda AFCON U20 -Latest Videos 2:01 min Suarez: We Want Revenge over Real Madrid 1:02 min Kakooza Puts Uganda Two Up Against Tunisia 1:07 min AFCON U20: Basangwa Fires Uganda Into Early Lead 8:14 min AFCON U20: Ghana Edge Gambia for Final Berth 0:57 min AFCON U20: Boah Gives Ghana Semifinal Lead 2:16 min Camp Nou Scandal - What Is 'Barcagate'? 6:46 min Barca Offer 'Full Collaboration' Following Raids 2:05 min Sports Burst - Monday's LaLiga Royal Rumble 6:46 min Bartomeu Arrested After Police Raid Barca Office 0:31 min Simeone Responds to Joao Felix's Angry Celebration