AFCON Final: The quest for the Cup is here between Senegal and Egypt February 6, 2022 20:00 19:45 min 🚨 WATCH THE AFCON 2021 FINAL LIVE ON FACEBOOK!! 👀 Egypt Senegal AFCON AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 1:25 min Lionel Messi scores the 1-3 over Lille 1:23 min Botman ties it for Lille 15:44 min AFCON Final: Best of the 1st half 1:08 min Danilo Pereira scores first for PSG over Lille 0:32 min Salah knocking at Senegal's door 3:10 min Lille take on PSG: Lineups and kickoff 1:32 min Mane fouled, Fathi cautioned and Salah argues 4:10 min Sadio Mane's penalty saved by Egypt's Abou Gabal 19:45 min AFCON Final: The quest for the Cup is here! 8:09 min Besiktas drop important points at home