Madagascar's dream debut at the Africa Cup of Nations continued with a penalty shoot-out victory over Democratic Republic of Congo in Sunday's last-16 tie following a dramatic 2-2 draw in Alexandria.

Madagascar had defied all expectations by overcoming Nigeria on their way to top Group B and, despite the cruel blow of being pegged back in the 90th minute, they prevailed against opponents ranked 59 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Faneva Andriatsima put the underdogs 2-1 in front with 13 minutes to play after Cedric Bakambu had cancelled out Ibrahim Amada's stunning early opener.

Chancel Mbemba redeemed himself for a couple of earlier misses with a late equaliser, but Madagascar came out on top in the shoot-out after neither side scored again in extra time, Marcel Tisserand and Yannick Bolasie both blasting over.