AFCON, the continental tournament in Africa, was confirmed to go ahead today by the President of Cameroon's FA, Samuel Eto'o, in a press release shared over social media.

On that press release, the ex Barcelona and Inter striker assured that everything is in place in his country to host the tournament, following backing from the local government in terms of security for the fans and confirmation of health protocols in recent days.

The competition will be played from January 9 to February 7, and will be broadcast exclusively in North America by beIN SPORTS.