Cameroon started their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in style with a 2-1 win against Burkina Faso in the opening match of the tournament.

Sangaré scored in the 24th minute, but two penalties from Aboubakar, first in the 40th minute and then in the third minute of the stoppage time of the first half, gave the win to the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

