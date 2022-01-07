All about the Africa Cup of Nations

Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Riyad Mahrez will all have a new home in North America on beIN SPORTS from Sunday, January 9th with the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. AFCON 2021 is bigger and better than ever with a record 24 national teams gathering in Cameroon and competing for this prestigious continental title.

The first edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was held in 1957 and Egypt are the most successful nation in the tournament with seven title wins followed by the current hosts, Cameroon, with five victories.

Algeria, inspired by Manchester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez, are the current reigning champions having defeated Senegal in the 2019 final. However, it is Senegal who arguably go into the tournament as favorites, with a team packed with world-class talent such as Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

AFCON is not just the place to catch soccer’s elite playing for the pride of their countries. It is a tournament where the next generation of future stars can shine. Watch out for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng (Senegal) and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Rennes and Ghana, two rising stars of Ligue 1 – the League of Talents on beIN SPORTS.

Fierce matching awaiting you in the 2021 #TotalEnergiesAFCON! 🤩



Which group are you anticipating its matches the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/oUJliyDArh — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 17, 2021

How can I watch AFCON 2021?

Every single match in AFCON 2021 will be shown across our network – beIN SPORTS, beIN XTRA, and beIN CONNECT. The opening day of fixtures, the AFCON 2021 final and a host of other top matches will be available for free to anyone on our beIN XTRA channel – click here to find out how you can sign up in seconds with no fee and no subscriptions. Catch our TV guide to see where you can catch the games.

https://beinsportsxtra.com/

https://www.beinsports.com/us/tv-guide

Together we lift the 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘 with 𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐘. 🏆



Africa is celebrating. 🥳🌍#TotalEnergiesAFCON202 | #AFCON2021 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 6, 2022

When does it start?

The tournament gets underway on Sunday 9th January with the hosts of Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso. You can watch that match for free on beIN XTRA from 10:55am ET / 7:55am.

Key early matches to watch

Senegal vs. Zimbabwe – Monday 10th January 7:50AM ET / 4:50AM PT – Live on beIN SPORTS.

Morocco vs. Ghana – Monday 10th January 10:50AM ET / 7:50AM PT – Live on beIN XTRA.

Algeria vs. Sierra Leone – Tuesday 11th January 7:50AM ET / 4:50AM PT – Live on beIN SPORTS.

Nigeria vs. Egypt – Tuesday 11th January 10:50AM ET / 7:50AM PT – Live on beIN SPORTS.