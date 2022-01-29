Aboubakar knocking, heading on Gambia's gate January 29, 2022 17:35 0:35 min Minute 31': Vincent Aboubakar close to scoring for Cameroon against Gambia, Cameroon AFCON Vincent Aboubakar Gambia AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 3:02 min Gambia 0-0 Cameroon: Half Time 0:35 min Aboubakar knocking, heading on Gambia's gate 0:51 min Fai close to scoring for Camerron: QF vs. Gambia 9:12 min Gambia vs. Cameroon: Anthems and kickoff 7:34 min Nantes take care of Brest with a brace by Blas 2:09 min Goals! Golazos! Top shots from Week 22 of Ligue 1 2:14 min Flying keepers! Ligue 1 Top Saves from Week 22 10:54 min The best of all matches from Week 22 of Ligue 1 5:57 min All the goals from Ligue 1's Week 22 3:11 min Relive Messi's return to action with PSG