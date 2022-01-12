Abdoulie Jallow scores for Gambia January 12, 2022 18:04 2:33 min The Gambia takes the lead against Mauritania thanks to Jallow's effort from outside the box. AFCON Mauritania Gambia AFCON 2021 -Latest Videos 2:33 min Abdoulie Jallow scores for Gambia 6:29 min Gambia and Mauritania make their debut in AFCON 9:04 min Kone's goal gives the win to Mali 0:44 min Klopp positive about Salah contract 2:35 min Ibrahima Kone scores for Mali 4:13 min AFCON: Tunisia and Mali kicks off Wednesday 9:51 min Ligue 1: Mbappe's match 4:07 min Ligue 1: Best of Kasper Dolberg 10:25 min No goals between Sudan and Guinea - Bissau 5:24 min Guinea - Bissau misses a golden chance from a PK