A thrilling battle between Ivory Coast and Zambia.

It was an intense fight with a lot of opportunities and a lot of eagerness from the teams to win the game.

Though, the first half went back and forth with both African teams wanting to score. Neither of them were able to put their team ahead.

It wasn’t until the second half that Serge Aurier scored a goal to put the local team at an advantage.

Christian Kouamé scored the second one after a brilliant header.

The third, and not the final, goal went in after a clinical finish.

Finally, Zambia managed to score a late goal that didn’t help them but gave them joy.

The game ended 3-1 in favor of Ivory Coast.