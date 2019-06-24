Sports Burst - Pepe: the New Prince of PSG?

By Tim Stannard

PSG linked with Lille star Nicolas Pepe as Neymar texts plans to run back to Barcelona

With more than a bit of time to kill this summer, it seems that Neymar has been texting his friends at Barcelona claiming that his return to the Camp Nou to reclaim his rightful place in Leo Messi's shadow is nigh.

"Relax, I'll come," is the very reported message sent from Neymar's always busy phone.

But, if ongoing rumors are true, then PSG fans might have a win-win-win in the bag this summer. A player who is now more trouble than he is literally worth leaves, a huge amount of cash returns to French coffers to ease pesky Financial Fair Play restrictions and a forward who can match Neymar's playing stats without the off-the-field drama can come aboard.

That player is Nicholas Pepe of Lille, a 24-year-old who tore up Ligue 1 last season to push his club into second place with 22 goals and 11 assists. What's more, the Ivorian is available for the right price with Lille looking to cash in.

PSG might have a scrap for the player though as Atletico Madrid and also Liverpool have been linked with the footballer. That list of suitors could get lengthen after today with Pepe breaking out into a bigger audience with the footballer making his AFCON 2019 debut with the Ivory Coast in a clash against South Africa that is live on beIN SPORTS USA at 10:30AM PT / 7:30PM PT to kick off another full day's coverage.

Time to watch the best player you may have never seen and a footballer to make Neymar completely disposable at PSG.

USWNT v Spain v VAR in three-way World Cup tie

Another day at the Women's World Cup. Another day to have the match official stopping the game after every incident to stand with their finger in their ear and then watch a monitor for a while.

The situation was so bad on Sunday, that the Cameroon squad appeared to have their own time-out with the players standing around for a few minutes during the eventual defeat to England.

In between the match referee watching TV, the USWNT will tackle its Last-16 knock out clash against Spain. Although on paper, the reigning world champions are considerably stronger than Monday's opponents, the challenge for Spain might have been eased a little as the side has had three days more to prepare for the match-up due to the USWNT's schedule. The winner of that clash faces France in a heck of a hefty quarterfinal clash.

When it's officially Monday but then you remember it's a #FIFAWWC kind of Monday.



BACK TO WORK WE ALL GO!



🇺🇸 vs. 🇪🇸 is coming. pic.twitter.com/Ym32JKTh5n — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 24, 2019

Canada is facing Sweden in the second on Monday's Last 16 games.

Copa America wraps up Group C on Monday. Chile and Uruguay face off but both look set for quarterfinal berths. A victory for Japan against Ecuador should be enough to move the visitors into the next round as well. The Gold Cup is trundling along on Monday. Mexico and Canada qualified for the quarterfinals in Sunday's matches. Group B is in action today but seeing as Costa Rica and Haiti are already through to the last eight, Sports Burst is going to stop right there.

James reveals Napoli talks as line forms at Real Madrid's exit door

James Rodriguez speaks!

And although he claimed that he didn't know his immediate future on his return to Real Madrid after two years on loan to Bayern Munich, the Colombian revealed that the world is not making everything up about a move to Serie A - "whether I go to Napoli depends on the clubs." Sounds like a hard yes to Sports Burst.

Not done with the Real Madrid exit door yet. According the Sun - which means that the story's veracity is somewhat up for debate - Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur might be playing swapsies. The two players who could be exchanging clubs are Christian Eriksen and Marco Asensio.

There's more Real Madrid players kicking around? Theo Hernandez has returned from a loan spell at Real Sociedad. And the footballer could be heading on another with Milan a possible destination.

Any stragglers? Hello Dani Ceballos. According to AS, Madrid are looking to a Marcos Llorente repeat by getting around $50 million for a fairly peripheral squad player.

The Sports Burst live show is knee deep in the transfer hoopla so join Gabrielle Amado and Kay Murray live on our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.