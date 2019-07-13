Español
Keep beIN
Africa Cup of Nations

Nigerian Businessmen Pledge Player Bonuses Ahead Of AFCON Semifinal

Two Nigerian businessmen pledge "to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria" in AFCON semifinal

Reuters

 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed players will receive a massive bonus for Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria.

Reports suggest Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will finance the fund, which comes after a lengthy row between the Super Eagles players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

🇳🇬 Nigeria 🆚 Algeria 🇩🇿
Sunday @ 2:50pm ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Players threatened to strike in the build-up to the tournament and then refused to appear for the pre-match news conference ahead of a Group B match against Guinea due to unpaid bonuses following their 1-0 win over Burundi.

 

A statement on NFF's official Twitter account said: "More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost the Super Eagles' morale, with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria."

AFCON SEMIFINALS: FOUR TEAMS, ONE DREAM

Nigeria reached the semi-finals by beating South Africa 2-1 in a closely contested quarter-final, with William Troost-Ekong scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

Soccer algeria Nigeria AFCON
Previous Agent Accuses Barcelona Of Plotting Coutinho-For-N
Read
Agent Accuses Barcelona Of Plotting Coutinho-For-Neymar Swap
Next AFCON Semifinals Preview: Senegal vs. Tunisia
Read
AFCON Semifinals Preview: Senegal vs. Tunisia

Latest Stories