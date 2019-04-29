Español
Keep beIN
Africa Cup of Nations

Manchester United And Ivory Coast Defender Eric Bailly Ruled Out Of AFCON

​Eric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance for Man United since February in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea but now faces a long spell out.

Getty Images

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out of Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign due to medial knee ligament damage, the Premier League club have confirmed.

 

A statement from the club said: "We can confirm that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

"The problem means that the Ivory Coast international will not play for the Reds again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Furthermore, Bailly is also now unable to play in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament."

 

 

Ivory Coast AFCON Eric Bailly Africa Cup of Nations
Previous Neymar Hates To Lose – Tuchel Backs Neymar Amid PS
Read
Neymar Hates To Lose – Tuchel Backs Neymar Amid PSG Star's Fan Altercation Controversy
Next Pochettino 'Living My Dream' With Tottenham In Cha
Read
Pochettino 'Living My Dream' With Tottenham In Champions League Semifinal

Latest Stories