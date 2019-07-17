Football Crazy - The AFCON Final Preview Podcast

As Senegal and Algeria prepare to face off in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations final, Des Norris is joined by Sulaiman Folarin and Andres Cordero to preview the tournament's climatic game, identify the key battles - without skipping past the obligatory Mane vs. Mahrez talk - and reflect on a tournament that saw Madagascar and South Africa make statements on the continental stage, while the likes of Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and Ivory Coast failed to live up to pre-tournament expectations.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart