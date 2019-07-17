Español
Africa Cup of Nations

Football Crazy - The AFCON Final Preview Podcast

On a special edition of the podcast, we take an in-depth look at Senegal and Algeria ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations final and reflect on the tournament at large.

beIN SPORTS

As Senegal and Algeria prepare to face off in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations final, Des Norris is joined by Sulaiman Folarin and Andres Cordero to preview the tournament's climatic game, identify the key battles - without skipping past the obligatory Mane vs. Mahrez talk - and reflect on a tournament that saw Madagascar and South Africa make statements on the continental stage, while the likes of Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and Ivory Coast failed to live up to pre-tournament expectations.

