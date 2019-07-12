And then there were four.

After three thrilling weeks of international soccer, the semifinalists for the Africa Cup of Nations are set.

Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia are the last teams standing and will be go to battle this Sunday to determine which of them will face off in Cairo for the final.

The coverage for the semifinals begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Kicking off the action, the final four’s designated underdogs, Tunisia, will take on a Senegal side that has so far failed to hit the heights expected of a side boasting some of the tournament’s most recognizable faces (here’s looking at you, Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly).

Slender 1-0 wins against Uganda and Benin were enough to keep the Taranga Lions’ quest for a first AFCON title alive, with the competition’s stingiest defense (along with Algeria) papering over the cracks of the stuttering frontline.

Meanwhile, after scraping through the group stage with three points from three draws, Tunisia moved up a gear for the knockout stage, beating Ghana after extra time and penalties, before ending Madagascar’s fairytale run to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 thrashing.

The winner of that game will await the result of the day’s box office clash to find out their opponent in the Friday's final.

After edging Ivory Coast in an epic quarterfinal clash that had to be settled with a penalty shootout, Algeria will face yet another acid test in their bid to scoop the continental crown for the first time since 1990.

Standing in the Desert Foxes way are three-time champions Nigeria who will be emboldened after seeing off a much-improved South Africa team thanks to a dramatic last-minute goal.

The winners of Sunday’s games will have a five-day rest before facing off at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19, while the losers will face duke it out in Wednesday’s third-place playoff game.

