AFCON Qualifiers Postponed Due To Coronavirus

CAF has announced the postponement of upcoming men's and women's AFCON qualifiers, due to the coronavirus.

Total AFCON 2021 qualifiers postponed.



More 👇 — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 13, 2020

CAF statement:

Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:

- Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 - 31 March 2020;

- FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 - 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;

- Total Women's AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

A new schedule shall be announced in due time.