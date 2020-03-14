Español
AFCON Qualifiers Postponed Due To Coronavirus

CAF has announced the postponement of men's and women's AFCON qualifiers, due to the coronavirus

CAF has announced the postponement of upcoming men's and women's AFCON qualifiers, due to the coronavirus.

 

CAF statement:

Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice:

- Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 - 31 March 2020;

- FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 - 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;

Total Women's AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

A new schedule shall be announced in due time.

