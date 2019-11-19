Ivory Coast Beat Ghana to Reach AFCON U-23 Final November 19, 2019 18:50 6:50 min After being pegged back twice by the Black Meteors in regulation time, Ivory Coast sealed their passage to the AFCON U-23 final by way of a thrilling penalty shootout. Highlights Ivory Coast Ghana AFCON U-23 -Latest Videos 6:37 min Magisterial: Key Learnings from AFCON Qualifiers 1:43 min Mensah 90' Ghana Equalizer Against Ivory Coast 1:10 min Dao Restores Ivory Coast Lead Over Ghana 1:49 min Brazil Beat South Korea to End Winless Run 1:08 min Yeboah Brings Ghana Level With Ivory Coast 1:03 min Danilo Gives Brazil Three-Goal Cushion 0:58 min Luis Enrique Replaces Moreno as Spain Head Coach 0:26 min Cavani On Messi Confrontation: "That's Football" 1:00 min Coutinho Doubles Brazil's Lead Over South Korea 3:54 min Lorenzo: 'I Feel Completely Free'