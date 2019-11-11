Highlights: Cameroon Eliminate Mali Off Lone Evina Goal, 1-0 November 11, 2019 20:01 4:21 min With the only goal of the game coming from Franck Evina, Cameroon defeated Mali 1-0 and eliminates Mali out of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations. CAF Highlights Cameroon Mali AFCON U-23 -Latest Videos 0:31 min Report: Real Madrid Preparing $440M Mbappe Bid 1:13 min Nwakali Free Kick Puts Nigeria In Front Of Zambia 0:57 min Nigeria Draw Level Against Zambia 2:51 min Koeman Encourages Depay To Leave Lyon 1:02 min Zambia Take Shock Lead Against Nigeria 3:46 min South Africa Go Top With Win Over Ivory Coast 0:53 min Bafana Bafana Take Late Lead With Mokoena Golazo 1:15 min Southgate: England Leaks Must End 3:00 min Vieira Backs Emery to Remain at Arsenal 0:43 min Gundogan: Messi Is The Best Player Of All-Time