Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo has announced on social media that he is gay, becoming the only known current male top-flight professional footballer in the world to come out.

Cavallo recorded the statement on Wednesday saying “There's something personal that I need to share with everyone: I'm a footballer, and I am gay."

The 21-year-old said that growing up, he'd felt the need to hide himself, but not any more.

“I was ashamed I'd never be able to do what I love, and be gay,” he said. “I'm tired of trying to perform at the best of your ability and to live this double life. It's exhausting. It's something that I don't want anyone to experience.”

Cavallo thought people would treat him differently if he told them he was gay.

“But that's not the case,” he said. "If anything, you earn more respect from people. Coming out to my loved ones, my peers, my friends, my teammates, my coaches has been incredible."

Cavallo chose to make his statement ahead of the new A League season which starts in November, in a bid to "inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football.”