🇹🇷 GOAL FOR KAYSERISPOR!



It's an opening goal for the hosts as Hasan Hüseyin Acar gets on the scoresheet to lead 1-0 over Besiktas.#KYSvBJK ⬇️

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/qy8DVwguva