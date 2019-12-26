Southampton golpea al Chelsea en el Boxing Day

GOAL
2️⃣ top class goals 🤩— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 26, 2019
3️⃣ massive points 🙌
Our report from Stamford Bridge, where #SaintsFC emerged triumphant over #CFC: https://t.co/4KgNQwpMdQ
El Southampton sorprendió a propios y extraños en Stamford Bridge, quedándose con los tres puntos ante un Chelsea que, si bien continúa en el cuarto puesto de la Premier League, no logró acercarse al Manchester City, que su ubica tercero.
FULL-TIME Chelsea 0-2 Southampton— Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2019
Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earn Southampton a memorable win at Stamford Bridge#CHESOU pic.twitter.com/0gDvqVbIKS
Obafemi, a los 31 minutos, y Redmond, a los 73, fueron los autores de los goles.