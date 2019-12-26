English
Get beIN SPORTS USA
Premier League

Southampton golpea al Chelsea en el Boxing Day

Gran sorpresa en Stamford Bridge con la victoria del conjunto visitante por 2 a 0.

Reuters

GOAL

El Southampton sorprendió a propios y extraños en Stamford Bridge, quedándose con los tres puntos ante un Chelsea que, si bien continúa en el cuarto puesto de la Premier League, no logró acercarse al Manchester City, que su ubica tercero. 

Obafemi, a los 31 minutos, y Redmond, a los 73, fueron los autores de los goles.

Premier League Chelsea Southampton
Anterior Arsenal empata en el primer partido de Mikel Artet
Leer
Arsenal empata en el primer partido de Mikel Arteta
Próximo Era Ancelotti en Everton inició con triunfo 1-0 so
Leer
Era Ancelotti en Everton inició con triunfo 1-0 sobre Burnley

Últimas Noticias