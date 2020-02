🇺🇾 MR. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣!



It's an equalizer for PSG as Edinson Cavani becomes the first-ever player to hit 200 goals for the Parisian club! 🎯#PSGFCGB LIVE NOW ⬇️

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/yKt7NunoST