El Niza avanzó en su escalada con el éxito ante el Brest en el Allianz Riviera por 1-0 en la jornada 14 de la Ligue 1.
It's another home win for Le Gym!
Three days after booking their place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, Les Aiglons get a dominant 1-0 victory over Brest thanks to a goal from Sofiane Diop
Bastó el tanto de Gaetan Laborde en el minuto 54 para que el cuadro de Lucien Favre sumara su quinto encuentro sin perder y se situara noveno, por delante del Clermont, que no pasó del empate frente el Montpellier.