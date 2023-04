🔥 1 ASSIST & 1 GOAL IN 2 MINUTES 🔥



Rémy Cabella transformed a 0-1 into a 2-1 just like that!

⚽️ 1 goal

👟 1 assist

📈 9.1 @SofascoreINT rating#LOSCMHSC pic.twitter.com/nne1zKwQt8