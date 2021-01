🇨🇦🤫The Canadiann JONATHAN DAVID scores to give Lille a 1-0 lead over Rennes and gets his fourth goal of the Ligue 1 season.#SRFCLOSC WATCH FOR FREE ⬇️❗️

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/s9SUKRaq1r