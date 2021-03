GOAL FOR NIMES! 👀



The visitors take the lead again as Renaud Ripart goes on target to make it 2-1 at the stroke of halftime.#LOSCNO LIVE NOW FOR FREE ⬇️

📺💻📱 - beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/pLIFQcZhpz