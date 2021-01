🤪 Unbelievable start to the match! ALEXANDER ISAK scores to bring @RealSociedadEN level with @SevillaFC_ENG for a second time, making it 2-2 after FIFTEEN MINUTES!#SevillaFCRealSociedad

WATCH ❗️FREE❗️on beIN SPORTS XTRA: https://t.co/l9ui33GcoB pic.twitter.com/0mW7aErqOr