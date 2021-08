Brand Finance estimates that Lionel #Messi’s departure could decrease @FCBarcelona’s brand value by 11%. The club could see €137m knocked off its 2021 valuation of €1,266m and fall down the ranking of the world's top #footballbrands.



PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/Gzt94Vnplo pic.twitter.com/QeR4c9JWpU