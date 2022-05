The squad that will represent Les Bleus in the next 4️⃣ 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚 matches, with a first call-up for @boubaKamara_4 🙌



The dates for this busy schedule 💪

June 3: 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇰

June 6: 🇭🇷 vs 🇫🇷

June 10: 🇦🇹 vs 🇫🇷

June 13: 🇫🇷 vs 🇭🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/hoSMbfDr1T