😅 @giorgiochiellini talking about @luissuarez9: "I admire his maliciousness, if he lost it, he would turn into a normal forward. On the pitch, I'm also a son of a b**** and I take pride in that. Him and I are similar in that aspect and I enjoy facing strikers like that." 🇮🇹🇺🇾

