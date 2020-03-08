Carmen Boquín

Carmen was born in Honduras. She started her career in the entertainment industry at the young age of 14 as the star of a TV commercial. Since then, she has earned a degree in Advertising and Communications and began her career in journalism, working across multiple mediums including radio, TV and even as the author of her own newspaper column. Boquin joined beIN SPORTS in 2012, where she currently hosts “The Soccer XTRA.”

What excites you most about being a female in sports broadcasting and journalism?

What excites me the most is just being able to do what I love in a male dominated industry, but where with hard work and preparation we’ve come to be well-respected. Times have changed and sports journalism now sees beyond gender.

What has been the most exciting match or event you’ve covered?

My first pitchside game and coverage with beIN SPORTS, February 2013. It was Honduras-USA. Going back to my country, and being able to do my job there was surreal. Will never forget.

How do you feel you prepare for big matches differently than your male colleagues?

I think there is no difference. We are all responsible collegues who take time to prepare ourselves by doing our research and gathering as much information as possible because in soccer you never know what may happen. The more information you have the better you’ll be able to do what has to be done in any special situation.

What can you not travel without when you’re covering games?

Nowadays its clear... good internet service. If you have that you have it all.

What advice would you give to girls and other females who want to get into the sports journalism and broadcasting field?

Always believe in yourself.

Never feel less.

Prepare yourself.

Be ready.

Enjoy it, that is what counts the most.