Los mensajes de los deportistas por el incendio de Amazonas

The Amazon Rainforest, responsible for 20% of the oxygen in our atmosphere, has been burning for 3 weeks 🌎🙏— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 22, 2019
In honor of all our Brazilian fans, former players, and most importantly our planet, let's help raise awareness for the Earth's lungs!#PrayforAmazonas pic.twitter.com/T1IqQXA0gB
El #Amazonas se quema. El Amazonas no es de Sudamerica únicamente, es de todos. Su foresta son los pulmones de la Tierra,dan el 20% del oxigeno a nuestro planeta 🌎. Es la foresta de todo el mundo y se está quemando nuestro futuro, todos tenes que hacer algo 🌿🐒#PrayforAmazonas pic.twitter.com/yUKjWjdihF— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 22, 2019
There was worldwide outcry when the Notre Dame cathedral was on fire. Why is there not the same level of outrage for the fires destroying the Amazon rainforest?— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 22, 2019
We have ways we can help:
Please, visit https://t.co/hgGMbO65RA@wwf_uk#FightForYourWorld pic.twitter.com/gkdXwxlVNd
#PrayForAmazonas y mucha fuerza a nuestro pulmón del mundo. Luchemos entre todos para cuidarlo 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/0PLr2wWdbe— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 22, 2019
The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks. It’s our responsibility to help to save our planet. #prayforamazonia pic.twitter.com/83bNL5a37Q— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2019
Pray for Amazonia 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KFWHUouRm1— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 22, 2019
