El Inter Miami de Beckham llega a un acuerdo para tener un estadio temporal

City of Fort Lauderdale has approved the agreement to build the IMCF Training Facility and Stadium at old Lockhart Site. Proud to collaborate with the @cityoffortlauderdale to create an amazing destination for our fans and community to enjoy. 2020, here we come! #freedomtodream @manicaarchitecture

A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf) on Jul 9, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT