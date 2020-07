What do you think of The Doctor's words about his future? Let us know! ⬇️ and check out our story to watch the full video! 📲 #VR46 #MotoGP #JerezTest #Motorcycle #Racing #Motorsport #ValentinoRossi

A post shared by MotoGP (@motogp) on Jul 15, 2020 at 2:24pm PDT