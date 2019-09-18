Did you know...Honda are the most successful manufacturer at Aragon with six #MotoGP wins, with three different riders! 🏆 // @official_cs27 (2011), @26_danipedrosa (2012) and @marcmarquez93 (2013, '16, '17, '18) 🥇 #AragonGP #MotoGPStats #CS27 #DP26 #MM93 #MotoGP #Motorsport #Motorcycle #Racing

