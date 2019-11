Moments before it all went wrong in Q2! 😱💢 // To watch @marcmarquez93's dramatic qualifying highside, go to our story and swipe up! ⬆️ #MalaysianGP #MotoGP #MM93 #Motorsport #Motorcycle #Racing

A post shared by MotoGP (@motogp) on Nov 2, 2019 at 1:44am PDT