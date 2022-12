History in the making!



Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a match at a @FIFAWorldCup in #Qatar2022



Now, she met with our Museum Director Marco Fazzone in Doha and handed over her match-worn shirt from the game Costa Rica - Germany that she officiated 🇨🇷🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LM66M25LLQ