Martes, 11 de febrero
Internacional vs. Universidad de Chile
5:10PM ET/ 2:10PM PT
Deportivo Táchira vs. Deportivo Independiente Medellín
5:10PM ET/ 2:10PM PT
Deportes Tolima vs. Macará
7:20PM ET/ 4:20PM PT
beIN SPORTS en Español
🤩 ¡Semana de definiciones en la #Libertadores! Se juegan las revanchas de la Fase 2.— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) February 10, 2020
🤔 ¿Quiénes se clasificarán a la Fase 3? pic.twitter.com/xIxRRz8sca
miércoles, 12 de febrero
Palestino vs. Cerro Largo
5:10PM ET/ 2:10PM PT
Cerro Porteño vs. Universitario
5:05PM ET/ 2:05PM PT
beIN SPORTS en Español
Atlético Tucumán vs. The Strongest
7:20PM ET/ 4:20PM PT
beIN SPORTS en Español
Corinthians vs. Club Guaraní
7:25PM ET/ 4:25 PM PT
👏👏 ¡Toque y toque! Los futbolistas con más pases exitosos en el inicio de la #Libertadores 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣. pic.twitter.com/k6xBBeisVm— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) February 10, 2020
Jueves, 13 de Febrero
Sporting Cristal vs. Barcelona
7:20PM ET/ 4:20PM PT
beIN SPORTS en Español