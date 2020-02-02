

MARTES, 4 DE FEBRERO



Universidad de Chile vs. Internacional

5PM ET/2PM PT



Deportivo Independiente Medellín vs. Deportivo Táchira

7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT



Macará vs. Deportes Tolima

7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT



POR beIN SPORTS en Español



📌 ¡Árbitros confirmados para los partidos de ida de la Fase 2 de la #Libertadores de la semana próxima! pic.twitter.com/14eMRxJpfS — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) January 30, 2020

MIÉRCOLES, 5 DE FEBRERO



Cerro Largo vs. Palestino

5:15PM ET/2:15PM PT



Universitario vs. Cerro Porteño

5:15PM ET/2:15PM PT



Guaraní vs. Corinthians

7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT



The Strongest vs. Atlético Tucumán

7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT



Por beIN SPORTS en Español





JUEVES, 6 DE FEBRERO



Barcelona SC vs. Sporting Cristal

7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT

Por beIN SPORTS en Español