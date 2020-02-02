MARTES, 4 DE FEBRERO
Universidad de Chile vs. Internacional
5PM ET/2PM PT
Deportivo Independiente Medellín vs. Deportivo Táchira
7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT
Macará vs. Deportes Tolima
7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT
POR beIN SPORTS en Español
📌 ¡Árbitros confirmados para los partidos de ida de la Fase 2 de la #Libertadores de la semana próxima! pic.twitter.com/14eMRxJpfS— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) January 30, 2020
MIÉRCOLES, 5 DE FEBRERO
Cerro Largo vs. Palestino
5:15PM ET/2:15PM PT
Universitario vs. Cerro Porteño
5:15PM ET/2:15PM PT
Guaraní vs. Corinthians
7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT
The Strongest vs. Atlético Tucumán
7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT
Por beIN SPORTS en Español
JUEVES, 6 DE FEBRERO
Barcelona SC vs. Sporting Cristal
7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT
Por beIN SPORTS en Español