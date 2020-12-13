Borussia Dortmund despide a su entrenador

EFE

Lucien Favre ya no es el entrenador del Borussia Dortmund, según ha hecho oficial el club alemán, tras perder el pasado sábado en casa ante el Stuttgart por 1-5.

La directiva del BVB aprobó por unanimidad la decisión, que también afecta a su ayudante Manfred Stefes.

Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre.



The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future. pic.twitter.com/eOxSY1w9RY