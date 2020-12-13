English
Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund despide a su entrenador

Después de la goleada en casa que recibió el equipo, por 1-5, el entrenador se despidió de su cargo.

EFE

EFE

Lucien Favre ya no es el entrenador del Borussia Dortmund, según ha hecho oficial el club alemán, tras perder el pasado sábado en casa ante el Stuttgart por 1-5.

La directiva del BVB aprobó por unanimidad la decisión, que también afecta a su ayudante Manfred Stefes.

El asistente de Favre Edin Terzic se hace cargo del equipo "hasta final de temporada", anunció el club alemán. Terziz estará asistido por Sebastian Geppert y Otto Addo.

