Borussia Dortmund despide a su entrenador

EFE
Lucien Favre ya no es el entrenador del Borussia Dortmund, según ha hecho oficial el club alemán, tras perder el pasado sábado en casa ante el Stuttgart por 1-5.
La directiva del BVB aprobó por unanimidad la decisión, que también afecta a su ayudante Manfred Stefes.
Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 13, 2020
The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future. pic.twitter.com/eOxSY1w9RY
El asistente de Favre Edin Terzic se hace cargo del equipo "hasta final de temporada", anunció el club alemán. Terziz estará asistido por Sebastian Geppert y Otto Addo.