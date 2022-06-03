English
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Boxeo

Cómo ver la Copa del Mundo de Boxeo en beIN SPORTS XTRA

La Serie Mundial de Boxeo (WCBS) llega a beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

beIN

La Serie Mundial de Boxeo (WCBS) llega a beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español a partir de este viernes 3 de junio a las 10 PM ET / 1 AM PT.

El evento principal contará con dos boxeadores mexicanos que se enfrentarán en Obregón, Sonora. José Roa, de Mexicali, Baja California, llega al combate con un récord de 11-2 y 7 nocauts. Se enfrenta a Isaí Hernández, de La Paz, Baja California, quien llega con un balance de 11-3 y 7 nocauts.  

Aquí está todo lo que necesitas saber: 

QUÉ: 

World Cup Boxing Series se transmitirá en vivo por los canales gratuitos de streaming en inglés y español y por aire, beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, el viernes 3 de junio a las 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT desde Ciudad Obregón, Sonora México. La Serie Mundial de Boxeo promete una noche de acción con el evento principal con Roa vs Hernández. La acción también incluye enfrentamientos entre Piedrahita vs Murillo y Portillo vs Nides.

beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español están disponibles en las principales plataformas de streaming de Estados Unidos y Canadá y, además, en las emisoras de televisión por aire de todo Estados Unidos. Para obtener una lista completa de proveedores y horarios, visite www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

DÓNDE:

Los aficionados pueden ver las World Cup Boxing Series en directo a través de los canales gratuitos de streaming y por aire de la cadena, beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

MÁS DETALLES:

DISPONIBLE EN TODO EL PAÍS EN LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS A TRAVÉS DE LOS SERVICIOS TRADICIONALES Y DE OTT

CANAL CABLE TRADICIONAL Y SATÉLITE SERVICIOS DE STREAMING POR AIRE
beIN SPORTS   YouTube TV  
beIN SPORTS Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz  
beIN SPORTS en Español Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz  
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz  
beIN SPORTS XTRA   The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
 		 Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
 
beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español   fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
 

 

 

Boxeo
Anterior Canelo Álvarez hace historia como nuevo "rey" del
Leer
Canelo Álvarez hace historia como nuevo "rey" del peso super mediano
Próximo
-

Últimas Noticias

>