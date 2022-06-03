Cómo ver la Copa del Mundo de Boxeo en beIN SPORTS XTRA

La Serie Mundial de Boxeo (WCBS) llega a beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español a partir de este viernes 3 de junio a las 10 PM ET / 1 AM PT.
El evento principal contará con dos boxeadores mexicanos que se enfrentarán en Obregón, Sonora. José Roa, de Mexicali, Baja California, llega al combate con un récord de 11-2 y 7 nocauts. Se enfrenta a Isaí Hernández, de La Paz, Baja California, quien llega con un balance de 11-3 y 7 nocauts.
Aquí está todo lo que necesitas saber:
QUÉ:
World Cup Boxing Series se transmitirá en vivo por los canales gratuitos de streaming en inglés y español y por aire, beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, el viernes 3 de junio a las 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT desde Ciudad Obregón, Sonora México. La Serie Mundial de Boxeo promete una noche de acción con el evento principal con Roa vs Hernández. La acción también incluye enfrentamientos entre Piedrahita vs Murillo y Portillo vs Nides.
beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español están disponibles en las principales plataformas de streaming de Estados Unidos y Canadá y, además, en las emisoras de televisión por aire de todo Estados Unidos. Para obtener una lista completa de proveedores y horarios, visite www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
DÓNDE:
Los aficionados pueden ver las World Cup Boxing Series en directo a través de los canales gratuitos de streaming y por aire de la cadena, beIN SPORTS XTRA y beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
MÁS DETALLES:
