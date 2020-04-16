El sábado, 18 de abril, beIN SPORTS hará parte de la transmisión de "One World: Together At Home", un evento benéfico que recauda fondos para combatir la pandemia mundial de coronavirus, presentado por Global Citizen y la Organización Mundial de la Salud.
⏰ 2PM ET / 11AM PT por beIN SPORTS CONNECT
⏰ 8PM ET / 5PM PT por beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español y beIN SPORTS XTRA
🚨BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020
NUEVA YORK -- La organización internacional de defensa Global Citizen anunció hoy una lista ampliada de artistas que aparecerán en la transmisión mundial ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME, que se llevará a cabo en apoyo de la respuesta global a la pandemia de COVID-19 siendo dirigido por la Organización Mundial de la Salud. El especial saldrá al aire el sábado 18 de abril.
Los artistas recientemente anunciados incluyen Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher y Victoria Beckham.