BREAKING NEWS:



Egypt 🇪🇬 Football Association @EFA has SACKED national team head coach Ehab Galal (54) after less than two months in charge of the Pharaohs.



Galal was appointed on April 25, 2022 and played only three games losing to Ethiopia (2-0) and South Korea (4-1). pic.twitter.com/t4J1ssivgm